Squid in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Squid
New Haven restaurants that serve squid
Panicale Pasta
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
SQUID INK SPAGHETTI
$17.50
rock shrimp, sausage, hot peppers, scallions
More about Panicale Pasta
Fair Haven Oyster Co. - 307 Front Street
307 Front Street, New Haven
No reviews yet
Squid Chowder
$9.00
Squid chowder with old bay
More about Fair Haven Oyster Co. - 307 Front Street
