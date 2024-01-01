Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Strawberry Shortcake
New Haven restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Next Door - New Haven
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$7.00
house-made biscuits and whipped cream & strawberries
More about Next Door - New Haven
WESTVILLE DINER
1426 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
No reviews yet
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PANCAKES
$13.99
More about WESTVILLE DINER
