Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve sundaes

Item pic

 

Next Door - New Haven

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Brownie Sundae$7.00
More about Next Door - New Haven
Item pic

TACOS

El Segundo New Haven

367 orange st, new haven

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Churro Sundae Swirl$9.00
vanilla & chocolate swirl, pecans &
dulce de leche
More about El Segundo New Haven

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Vegetable Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Gnocchi

Soba Noodles

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston