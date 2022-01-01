Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sundaes in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Sundaes
New Haven restaurants that serve sundaes
Next Door - New Haven
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
$7.00
More about Next Door - New Haven
TACOS
El Segundo New Haven
367 orange st, new haven
Avg 4.8
(23 reviews)
Churro Sundae Swirl
$9.00
vanilla & chocolate swirl, pecans &
dulce de leche
More about El Segundo New Haven
