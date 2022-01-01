Tacos in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve tacos

Pacifico image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pacifico

220 College Street, New Haven

Avg 3.9 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada$10.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
SEAFOOD PAELLA$69.00
More about Pacifico
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Habanero Chicken Tacos$16.00
Habanero fried chicken with diced mango, scallions, microgreens and drizzled blue cheese
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Adobo marinated grilled chicken, julienned romaine and mango salsa topped with jalapenos. Comes with three tacos.
Steak Tacos$16.00
Chipotle marinated grilled steak, pico de gallo and a watercress salad with olive oil and lemon juice finished with truffle aioli. Comes with three tacos.
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Elm City Social image

HAMBURGERS

Elm City Social

266 College Street, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck Breast$28.00
Five Spice Dusted Duck Breast | Butternut Mash | Blueberry Portwine Sauce | Toasted Walnuts
Little Cheeseburgers$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
Crostini | Gruyere Brulee | Scallion
More about Elm City Social
El Segundo New Haven image

TACOS

El Segundo New Haven

367 orange st, new haven

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Pastor$3.50
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
Chicken Taco$4.50
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
Scallion Pancake$7.50
served with ginger soy dipping sauce
More about El Segundo New Haven

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Cornbread

Cake

Samosa

Naan

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston