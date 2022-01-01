Tacos in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve tacos
More about Pacifico
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pacifico
220 College Street, New Haven
|Enchilada
|$10.00
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
|SEAFOOD PAELLA
|$69.00
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Mango Habanero Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
Habanero fried chicken with diced mango, scallions, microgreens and drizzled blue cheese
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Adobo marinated grilled chicken, julienned romaine and mango salsa topped with jalapenos. Comes with three tacos.
|Steak Tacos
|$16.00
Chipotle marinated grilled steak, pico de gallo and a watercress salad with olive oil and lemon juice finished with truffle aioli. Comes with three tacos.
More about Elm City Social
HAMBURGERS
Elm City Social
266 College Street, New Haven
|Roasted Duck Breast
|$28.00
Five Spice Dusted Duck Breast | Butternut Mash | Blueberry Portwine Sauce | Toasted Walnuts
|Little Cheeseburgers
|$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
|Baked French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Crostini | Gruyere Brulee | Scallion
More about El Segundo New Haven
TACOS
El Segundo New Haven
367 orange st, new haven
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$3.50
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
|Chicken Taco
|$4.50
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
|Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
served with ginger soy dipping sauce