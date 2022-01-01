Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve tiramisu

Olives And Oil image

 

Olives And Oil

124 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
More about Olives And Oil
Item pic

 

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

212 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
TIRAMISU$12.00
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
Main pic

 

Villa Lulu

230 College St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu
More about Villa Lulu

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Naan

Tuna Salad

Salmon

Brisket

Hummus

Jerk Chicken

Cornbread

Nachos

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston