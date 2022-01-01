Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Consumer pic

 

Ma's House

873 Whalley Avenue, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BACON, TURKEY BACON, PORK SAUSAGE (3 PIECES)$4.00
More about Ma's House
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.99
Turkey Bacon, Egg$6.99
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Baklava

Shrimp Tacos

Tuna Salad

Salmon

Fish Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Toast

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1836 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston