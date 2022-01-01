Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey bacon in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Turkey Bacon
New Haven restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Ma's House
873 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
No reviews yet
BACON, TURKEY BACON, PORK SAUSAGE (3 PIECES)
$4.00
More about Ma's House
Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
63 Grove St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
$6.99
Turkey Bacon, Egg
$6.99
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
