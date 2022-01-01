Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in New Haven

Go
New Haven restaurants
Toast

New Haven restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$10.50
Turkey Club$10.50
roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, greens, tomato & chipotle mayo on sliced bread
More about Atticus Cafe
Item pic

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.00
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Sandra's Next Generation image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey BBQ (Sandwich)$7.50
Turkey BBQ (Sandwich)$6.50
Turkey BBQ (Sandwich)$7.50
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Item pic

 

Atticus Market

771 Orange St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$10.50
More about Atticus Market
Cafe on Temple image

 

Cafe on Temple

60 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.79
More about Cafe on Temple

Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven

Green Beans

Garlic Naan

Clams

Mango Lassi

Pork Ribs

Rangoon

French Fries

Sliders

Map

More near New Haven to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston