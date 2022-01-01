Turkey clubs in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Atticus Cafe
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Turkey Club
|$10.50
|Turkey Club
|$10.50
roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, greens, tomato & chipotle mayo on sliced bread
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|Reg Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Sandra's Next Generation
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
|Turkey BBQ (Sandwich)
|$7.50
|Turkey BBQ (Sandwich)
|$6.50
|Turkey BBQ (Sandwich)
|$7.50
More about Cafe on Temple
Cafe on Temple
60 Temple Street, New Haven
|Turkey Club
|$9.79