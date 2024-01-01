Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yogurt parfaits in
New Haven
/
New Haven
/
Yogurt Parfaits
New Haven restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
63 Grove St, New Haven
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$5.99
More about Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
WESTVILLE DINER
1426 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
No reviews yet
YOGURT PARFAIT
$6.99
More about WESTVILLE DINER
Browse other tasty dishes in New Haven
Pear Salad
Hummus
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Souvlaki
Chocolate Mousse
Caesar Salad
Grits
Cheese Naan
More near New Haven to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2575 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(541 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(485 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston