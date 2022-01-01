New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.
29 E. King Street
Popular Items
Location
29 E. King Street
Lancaster PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
This is a pub for all ages, anchored by a seasonally-changing menu offering a mix of traditional Irish Fare alongside modern American cuisine. The award-winning beer selection, shelves-on-shelves of whiskeys, weekend brunch, & daily drink specials!
TFB Catering
From corporate events to social gatherings to special occasions, TFB Catering provides eating & drinking experiences that guests will remember.
Conway Social Club
In 1907, the Sayres, Scheid & Sweeton clothing store was established at 28-30 East King Street – a space that the local newspaper at the time described as "one of the handsomest in the city." The 3-S store weathered a disastrous fire and various shifts in fashion trends over the course of its lengthy 82-year residence, holding fast to its promise to deliver high quality garments and attentive service up until closing its doors in 1995.
In November 2019, the 2nd floor at 28 East King Street debuted as CONWAY SOCIAL CLUB – a new food and beverage experience that's meant to serve as a reprieve from the bustle and distraction of the every day.
Drawing inspiration from the service-forward ethos of the venerable 3-S store along with the diverse taste experiences our team has enjoyed at bars and eateries from across the globe, Conway Social Club is dedicated to the provision of inventive cocktails and fare that are as thoughtful and interesting as they are approachable and delicious.
Two Cousins
Come in and enjoy!