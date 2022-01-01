New Holland Coffee Co.
New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.
832 W Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
832 W Main St
New Holland PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
New Holland Coffee Truck
Rent our coffee truck for your next event!
Lickity Split
Thank you for your continued support
We are open for takeout and dine-in during our open hours:
Monday-Saturday
11am-7pm
Please check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date offerings.
We appreciate all your support and business!
#newhollandstrong
CoffeeCo
Come in and enjoy!
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Come in and enjoy!