New Holland Coffee Co.

New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.

832 W Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Layered steamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso, & drizzled caramel
Iced Coffee
Our dark roast Sumatra coffee served over ice
California$8.50
Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, spinach, cheddar cheese and sriracha sauce served on choice of bread
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Two fried eggs with your choices of bread and cheese
Coffee
Drip coffee
Bagel$3.75
Local Thom's Bread Bagels
Latte
Espresso & steamed milk
Fruit Smoothie
Macarons$3.25
Assortment of Saint Patrick Day flavored macarons.
Chipotle Turkey$10.00
Grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomato and spicy chipotle mayo served on a honey wheat wrap
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

832 W Main St

New Holland PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

