New Holland restaurants you'll love

Go
New Holland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Holland

New Holland's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try New Holland restaurants

CoffeeCo image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

CoffeeCo

504 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jammy Sammy$8.00
One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
The 30$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
More about CoffeeCo
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet image

 

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

14 South Tower Road, New Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broasted Chicken$9.99
Chicken Fried to a Golden Brown
Roast Turkey$13.49
Fresh Oven Roasted Turkey Served over Filling with Gravy
Chicken Garden Salad$14.49
Garden Fresh Salad, with Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon & Cheese
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cup Soup$4.79
Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.
Baler Beef Melt$9.99
grilled roast beef, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce on a kaiser roll
Bowl Soup$6.29
Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.
More about Lickity Split
New Holland Coffee Co. image

 

New Holland Coffee Co.

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$3.75
Local Thom's Bread Bagels
Chai
Sweet, spiced chai steamed with milk
Latte
Espresso & steamed milk
More about New Holland Coffee Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Holland

Chicken Salad

Map

More near New Holland to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston