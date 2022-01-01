New Holland restaurants you'll love
New Holland's top cuisines
Must-try New Holland restaurants
More about CoffeeCo
TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS
CoffeeCo
504 E Main St, New Holland
|Popular items
|Jammy Sammy
|$8.00
One scrambled egg, crisp bacon, tomato, spinach, and red onion on an everything bagel spread with hot pepper jam cream cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, sauteed mushrooms onions & peppers, and CoffeeCo blend cheese in a honey whole wheat wrap spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
|The 30
|$11.90
Grilled turkey breast topped with crisp bacon, avocado, melted muenster cheese, tomato, and dill ranch dressing. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with chips and bread & butter pickles.
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
14 South Tower Road, New Holland
|Popular items
|Broasted Chicken
|$9.99
Chicken Fried to a Golden Brown
|Roast Turkey
|$13.49
Fresh Oven Roasted Turkey Served over Filling with Gravy
|Chicken Garden Salad
|$14.49
Garden Fresh Salad, with Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon & Cheese
More about Lickity Split
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lickity Split
209 E Main St, New Holland
|Popular items
|Cup Soup
|$4.79
Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.
|Baler Beef Melt
|$9.99
grilled roast beef, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce on a kaiser roll
|Bowl Soup
|$6.29
Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.