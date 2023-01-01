Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New Holland

Go
New Holland restaurants
Toast

New Holland restaurants that serve burritos

New Holland Coffee Co. image

 

New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito (Only Until 10:30 AM)$10.00
Crispy hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, and spinach in a grilled wrap. Served with a side of avocado ranch.
More about New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland
Breakfast Burrito image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

CoffeeCo - New Holland

504 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.80
Three scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, & peppers, and melted CoffeeCo blend cheese in a whole grain flour tortilla spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream
More about CoffeeCo - New Holland

Browse other tasty dishes in New Holland

Cheeseburgers

Muffins

Garden Salad

Croissants

Chocolate Brownies

Fritters

Chef Salad

Banana Splits

Map

More near New Holland to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1169 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston