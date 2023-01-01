Burritos in New Holland
New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland
832 W Main St, New Holland
|Breakfast Burrito (Only Until 10:30 AM)
|$10.00
Crispy hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, and spinach in a grilled wrap. Served with a side of avocado ranch.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS
CoffeeCo - New Holland
504 E Main St, New Holland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.80
Three scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, & peppers, and melted CoffeeCo blend cheese in a whole grain flour tortilla spread with ranchero sauce and served with a side of sour cream