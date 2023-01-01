Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

14 South Tower Road, New Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Wrap$9.99
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split, New Holland

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Cheeseburger$11.29
American cheese on country white bread grilled to perfection
Cheeseburger$11.99
Choose a cheese: American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, or pepper jack cheese
Choose toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, sliced dill pickle spears
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onion (please indicate what you don’t want)
More about Lickity Split, New Holland

