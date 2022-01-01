Chicken salad in New Holland
New Holland restaurants that serve chicken salad
CoffeeCo
CoffeeCo
504 E Main St, New Holland
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$11.55
Baby spinach & mixed greens topped with grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, onion, and swiss cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.
|Scoop Chicken Salad
|$4.00
|Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt
|$12.45
CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
14 South Tower Road, New Holland
|Deluxe Chicken Salad Melt
|$11.99
Yoder's Salad with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Bread with Bacon & Spinach
|Chicken Garden Salad
|$14.99
Garden Fresh Salad, with Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon & Cheese
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Yoder's Homemade Chicken salad with Lettuce on Choice of Bread