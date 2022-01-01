Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
Toast

New Holland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

CoffeeCo

504 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Salad$11.55
Baby spinach & mixed greens topped with grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, onion, and swiss cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Scoop Chicken Salad$4.00
Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt$12.45
CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough
More about CoffeeCo
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet image

 

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

14 South Tower Road, New Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Chicken Salad Melt$11.99
Yoder's Salad with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Bread with Bacon & Spinach
Chicken Garden Salad$14.99
Garden Fresh Salad, with Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon & Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
Yoder's Homemade Chicken salad with Lettuce on Choice of Bread
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
New Holland Coffee Co. image

 

New Holland Coffee Co.

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad on Wheat$9.50
Chicken salad with grapes and romaine on toasted wheat
More about New Holland Coffee Co.

