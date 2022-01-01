Chicken sandwiches in New Holland
New Holland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
CoffeeCo
504 E Main St, New Holland
|Chicken Waldorf Sandwich
|$12.25
Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
14 South Tower Road, New Holland
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Yoder's Homemade Chicken salad with Lettuce on Choice of Bread
New Holland Coffee Co.
832 W Main St, New Holland
|SPECIAL: Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with garlic aioli, dry slaw, pickles, jalapenos, and a hot honey glaze.
