Chicken soup in
New Holland
/
New Holland
/
Chicken Soup
New Holland restaurants that serve chicken soup
Botanical Creperie by NHCC
856 W Main St, New Holland
No reviews yet
Bowl of Soup - Pesto Zuppa Tiscana
$6.50
More about Botanical Creperie by NHCC
Lickity Split, New Holland
209 E Main St, New Holland
No reviews yet
Kids Soup + Half Grilled Cheese (Chicken Corn Noodle)
$5.99
More about Lickity Split, New Holland
