Crispy chicken in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet image

 

Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet

14 South Tower Road, New Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.99
Garden Fresh Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon & Shredded Cheese
More about Yoder's Restaurant and Buffet
New Holland Coffee Co. image

 

New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: Crispy Chicken Nachos$13.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Chicken, Melted Cheddar, and Jalapenos, drizzled with spicy avocado ranch, fresh pico de gallo, served with salsa and sour cream
More about New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

