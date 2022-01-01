Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in New Holland

Go
New Holland restaurants
Toast

New Holland restaurants that serve macarons

Consumer pic

 

Botanical Creperie by NHCC

856 W Main St, New Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Macaron$3.25
More about Botanical Creperie by NHCC
Item pic

 

New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Macarons$3.25
Assortment of flavored macarons.
More about New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

Browse other tasty dishes in New Holland

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Cupcakes

Sweet Potato Fries

Cappuccino

Pumpkin Pies

Tarts

Cookies

Map

More near New Holland to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston