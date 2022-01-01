Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve muffins

CoffeeCo image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

CoffeeCo

504 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Muffin$3.75
Muffin$3.75
More about CoffeeCo
Item pic

 

New Holland Coffee Co.

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$3.75
English Muffin$3.75
Muffin$3.60
More about New Holland Coffee Co.

