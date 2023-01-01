Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in New Holland

Go
New Holland restaurants
Toast

New Holland restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split, New Holland

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$5.99
tortilla chips topped with melted shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa on the side
(You may request nacho cheese sauce on the side for take outs instead)
More about Lickity Split, New Holland
New Holland Coffee Co. image

 

New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

832 W Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: Crispy Chicken Nachos$13.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Chicken, Melted Cheddar, and Jalapenos, drizzled with spicy avocado ranch, fresh pico de gallo, served with salsa and sour cream
More about New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland

Browse other tasty dishes in New Holland

Chicken Wraps

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Croissants

Tarts

Brulee

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near New Holland to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (91 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston