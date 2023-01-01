Nachos in New Holland
New Holland restaurants that serve nachos
More about Lickity Split, New Holland
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lickity Split, New Holland
209 E Main St, New Holland
|Nachos
|$5.99
tortilla chips topped with melted shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa on the side
(You may request nacho cheese sauce on the side for take outs instead)
More about New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland
New Holland Coffee Company, New Holland
832 W Main St, New Holland
|SPECIAL: Crispy Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Chicken, Melted Cheddar, and Jalapenos, drizzled with spicy avocado ranch, fresh pico de gallo, served with salsa and sour cream