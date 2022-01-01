Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve sundaes

CoffeeCo image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

CoffeeCo

504 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Dough Sundae$5.70
Grasshopper Sundae$5.70
More about CoffeeCo
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lickity Split

209 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Brownie Sundae
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownie, hot fudge, whipped topping, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry
Piña Colada Sundae$7.00
The Piña Colada Sundae 🥥🍍
Coconut ice cream, pineapple topping, crushed peanuts, whipped topping, and cherry.
Waffle Sundae$6.25
two scoops of ice cream with two toppings over a homemade waffle, whipped topping and a cherry
More about Lickity Split

