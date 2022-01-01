Sundaes in New Holland
New Holland restaurants that serve sundaes
TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS
CoffeeCo
504 E Main St, New Holland
|Cookie Dough Sundae
|$5.70
|Grasshopper Sundae
|$5.70
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Lickity Split
209 E Main St, New Holland
|Classic Brownie Sundae
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownie, hot fudge, whipped topping, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry
|Piña Colada Sundae
|$7.00
The Piña Colada Sundae 🥥🍍
Coconut ice cream, pineapple topping, crushed peanuts, whipped topping, and cherry.
|Waffle Sundae
|$6.25
two scoops of ice cream with two toppings over a homemade waffle, whipped topping and a cherry