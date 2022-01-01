New Hope restaurants you'll love
More about Nektar Wine Bar
Nektar Wine Bar
8 west mechanic st, new hope
|Popular items
|TG Honey Tomato Bruschetta
|$10.00
Whipped ricotta, thyme, basil
|TG Truffle Ravioli
|$15.00
Ricotta ravioli, truffle, Madaio Calcagno cheese
|TG Tuna Tacos
|$16.50
Ahi tuna, salsa verde, onion, sour cream, cilantro
More about Karla's
Karla's
5 W Mechanic Street, New Hope
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$20.00
with a side of mac and cheese!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast served with apple 'slaw and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun with a side of mixed greens and a pickle
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Served with Blue Cheese & Celery
More about Caleb's American Kitchen
Caleb's American Kitchen
5738 US-202, Lahaska
|Popular items
|Caleb's Crab Cakes
|$29.00
NOLA remoulade, butternut squash, hominy, kale, mushroom succotash, crispy kohlrabi dried cherry, pumpkin seed slaw
|Sustainable Atlantic Salmon (GF)
|$29.00
shaved asparagus salad, roasted fingerling potatoes, sugar snap peas, watermelon radish, herbaceous green goddess sauce
|Nina's Waffles and Fried Chicken
|$22.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken, Nina's famous waffle, creamy coleslaw, maple bacon brown gravy
More about The Burgerly
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
The Burgerly
137 South Main St, New Hope
|Popular items
|Wonderful
|$15.00
dressed patty (savory onions, our special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / fantastic griddled shrooms / house Canadian bacon / sweet onion aioli / spicy BBQ sauce
|Simply Amazing
|$13.00
dressed patty (savory onions, special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / sweet pickles / burger sauce
|Classic Dog
|$5.00
toasted roll / savory onions / Dijon mustard
More about Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods
Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods
415 South York Rd, New Hope
|Popular items
|Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella
|$10.50
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella with balsamic red onions, arugula, pesto and balsamic reduction on a brioche roll.
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$10.50
Buttermilk fried chicken with tomato, baby spinach and roasted shallot mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Salmon Thai Noodle Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Salmon, Thai Noodles, Radicchio, Scallions, Edamame and Ginger Soy Vinaigrette
More about Sprig & Vine
Sprig & Vine
450 Union Square Drive, New Hope
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Bisque
|$7.00
cashew cream | pumpkin seed dukkah
|Seared Broccolini
|$7.00
horseradish-cashew cream GF*/SF*
|Agave-Garlic-Chile-Seitan
|$13.00
wasabi sauce | scallion | toasted sesame
More about Holy 'Que Smokehouse
Holy 'Que Smokehouse
5788 Lower York Rd., Lahaska
|Popular items
|3 Meat
|$26.00
Choice of 1 Side
|Single Honey Cornbread
|$5.00
Served with Honey Butter
|Turkey
|$12.00
More about The Vegan Butcher - New Hope
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vegan Butcher - New Hope
32 S Main St, New Hope
|Popular items
|"CHIPs"
|$10.00
Carmelized onions drizzled with chipotle aioli.
|Pineapple Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Rice, pineapple and carrots sauteed in coconut oil tope with seaweed salad, black sesame seeds and walnuts.
|Loaded Fries (Online)
|$12.00
Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.