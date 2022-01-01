New Hope restaurants you'll love

New Hope restaurants
Toast
  • New Hope

New Hope's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try New Hope restaurants

Nektar Wine Bar image

 

Nektar Wine Bar

8 west mechanic st, new hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TG Honey Tomato Bruschetta$10.00
Whipped ricotta, thyme, basil
TG Truffle Ravioli$15.00
Ricotta ravioli, truffle, Madaio Calcagno cheese
TG Tuna Tacos$16.50
Ahi tuna, salsa verde, onion, sour cream, cilantro    
More about Nektar Wine Bar
Karla's image

 

Karla's

5 W Mechanic Street, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$20.00
with a side of mac and cheese!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast served with apple 'slaw and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun with a side of mixed greens and a pickle
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Served with Blue Cheese & Celery
More about Karla's
Caleb's American Kitchen image

 

Caleb's American Kitchen

5738 US-202, Lahaska

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caleb's Crab Cakes$29.00
NOLA remoulade, butternut squash, hominy, kale, mushroom succotash, crispy kohlrabi dried cherry, pumpkin seed slaw
Sustainable Atlantic Salmon (GF)$29.00
shaved asparagus salad, roasted fingerling potatoes, sugar snap peas, watermelon radish, herbaceous green goddess sauce
Nina's Waffles and Fried Chicken$22.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken, Nina's famous waffle, creamy coleslaw, maple bacon brown gravy
More about Caleb's American Kitchen
The Burgerly image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

The Burgerly

137 South Main St, New Hope

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wonderful$15.00
dressed patty (savory onions, our special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / fantastic griddled shrooms / house Canadian bacon / sweet onion aioli / spicy BBQ sauce
Simply Amazing$13.00
dressed patty (savory onions, special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / sweet pickles / burger sauce
Classic Dog$5.00
toasted roll / savory onions / Dijon mustard
More about The Burgerly
Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods image

 

Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods

415 South York Rd, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella$10.50
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella with balsamic red onions, arugula, pesto and balsamic reduction on a brioche roll.
Southern Fried Chicken$10.50
Buttermilk fried chicken with tomato, baby spinach and roasted shallot mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Salmon Thai Noodle Bowl$14.00
Grilled Salmon, Thai Noodles, Radicchio, Scallions, Edamame and Ginger Soy Vinaigrette
More about Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods
Sprig & Vine image

 

Sprig & Vine

450 Union Square Drive, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Bisque$7.00
cashew cream | pumpkin seed dukkah
Seared Broccolini$7.00
horseradish-cashew cream GF*/SF*
Agave-Garlic-Chile-Seitan$13.00
wasabi sauce | scallion | toasted sesame
More about Sprig & Vine
John & Peter's image

FRENCH FRIES

John & Peter's

96 S Main st, New Hope

Avg 4.5 (544 reviews)
Takeout
More about John & Peter's
Restaurant banner

 

Holy 'Que Smokehouse

5788 Lower York Rd., Lahaska

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Meat$26.00
Choice of 1 Side
Single Honey Cornbread$5.00
Served with Honey Butter
Turkey$12.00
More about Holy 'Que Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vegan Butcher - New Hope

32 S Main St, New Hope

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
"CHIPs"$10.00
Carmelized onions drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Pineapple Rice Bowl$15.00
Rice, pineapple and carrots sauteed in coconut oil tope with seaweed salad, black sesame seeds and walnuts.
Loaded Fries (Online)$12.00
Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.
More about The Vegan Butcher - New Hope
Restaurant banner

 

Nina's Waffles - Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, Route 202 and 313, Shop #18 Peddler's Village, New Hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nina's Waffles - Peddler's Village

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Hope

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

