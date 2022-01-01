New Hope American restaurants you'll love

Karla's image

 

Karla's

5 W Mechanic Street, New Hope

Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$20.00
with a side of mac and cheese!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast served with apple 'slaw and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun with a side of mixed greens and a pickle
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Served with Blue Cheese & Celery
Caleb's American Kitchen image

 

Caleb's American Kitchen

5738 US-202, Lahaska

Takeout
Popular items
Caleb's Crab Cakes$29.00
NOLA remoulade, butternut squash, hominy, kale, mushroom succotash, crispy kohlrabi dried cherry, pumpkin seed slaw
Sustainable Atlantic Salmon (GF)$29.00
shaved asparagus salad, roasted fingerling potatoes, sugar snap peas, watermelon radish, herbaceous green goddess sauce
Nina's Waffles and Fried Chicken$22.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken, Nina's famous waffle, creamy coleslaw, maple bacon brown gravy
The Burgerly image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

The Burgerly

137 South Main St, New Hope

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wonderful$15.00
dressed patty (savory onions, our special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / fantastic griddled shrooms / house Canadian bacon / sweet onion aioli / spicy BBQ sauce
Simply Amazing$13.00
dressed patty (savory onions, special burger mop) / Havarti cheese / tomato & fresh greens / sweet pickles / burger sauce
Classic Dog$5.00
toasted roll / savory onions / Dijon mustard
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vegan Butcher - New Hope

32 S Main St, New Hope

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
"CHIPs"$10.00
Carmelized onions drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Pineapple Rice Bowl$15.00
Rice, pineapple and carrots sauteed in coconut oil tope with seaweed salad, black sesame seeds and walnuts.
Loaded Fries (Online)$12.00
Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.
