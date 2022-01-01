Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Hope

New Hope restaurants
New Hope restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Nektar Wine Bar

8 west mechanic st, new hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TG Irish Apple Cake$8.00
TG Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Nektar Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Caleb's American Kitchen

5738 US-202, Lahaska

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caleb's Crab Cakes$30.00
NOLA remoulade, salad of quinoa, sweet peas, chickpeas, celery, red onion, dill, mint, arugula
Local Honey Rose Water Custard Cake$8.00
Strawberry Almond Pound Cake$8.00
More about Caleb's American Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sprig & Vine

450 Union Square Drive, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Almond-Black Cocoa Cake$9.00
vanilla-cashew cream | mint-cacao nib ice cream SF (*contains no gluten ingredients but contains oat flour that "may contain traces of wheat")
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
peanut butter powder | black cocoa-almond crust | red wine caramel GF
Seared Saffron Jasmine Rice Cakes (Large Plate)$23.00
sauteed asparagus, japanese knotweed, cauliflower, fennel, tomato & sugar snap pea | smoked paprika crema | oven-dried black olive | baby arugula & pickled fennel
More about Sprig & Vine

