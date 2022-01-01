Cake in New Hope
Nektar Wine Bar
8 west mechanic st, new hope
|TG Irish Apple Cake
|$8.00
|TG Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Caleb's American Kitchen
5738 US-202, Lahaska
|Caleb's Crab Cakes
|$30.00
NOLA remoulade, salad of quinoa, sweet peas, chickpeas, celery, red onion, dill, mint, arugula
|Local Honey Rose Water Custard Cake
|$8.00
|Strawberry Almond Pound Cake
|$8.00
Sprig & Vine
450 Union Square Drive, New Hope
|Flourless Almond-Black Cocoa Cake
|$9.00
vanilla-cashew cream | mint-cacao nib ice cream SF (*contains no gluten ingredients but contains oat flour that "may contain traces of wheat")
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
peanut butter powder | black cocoa-almond crust | red wine caramel GF
|Seared Saffron Jasmine Rice Cakes (Large Plate)
|$23.00
sauteed asparagus, japanese knotweed, cauliflower, fennel, tomato & sugar snap pea | smoked paprika crema | oven-dried black olive | baby arugula & pickled fennel