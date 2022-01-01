Chili in New Hope
New Hope restaurants that serve chili
More about Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods
Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods
415 South York Rd, New Hope
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$12.50
serves 1 (6 oz portion) - cold water Atlantic salmon with a sweet chili glaze (gluten free)
More about Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian
Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian
450 Union Square Drive, New Hope
|Black Bean & Sweet Potato Chili, QUART
|$18.00
chipotle chile-red wine-tomato broth (*crema, scallion & chips available for additional charge)
|Black Bean Chili Nachos
|$15.00
black bean-sweet potato chili | corn tortilla chips | cashew-cauliflower cheese | sour cream | scallion | cilantro | radish
|Black Bean & Sweet Potato Chili, BOWL
|$9.00
chipotle chile-red wine-tomato broth | smoked paprika crema | scallion | corn tortilla chips