Chili in New Hope

New Hope restaurants
New Hope restaurants that serve chili

Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods

415 South York Rd, New Hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Salmon$12.50
serves 1 (6 oz portion) - cold water Atlantic salmon with a sweet chili glaze (gluten free)
More about Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods
Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian

450 Union Square Drive, New Hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean & Sweet Potato Chili, QUART$18.00
chipotle chile-red wine-tomato broth (*crema, scallion & chips available for additional charge)
Black Bean Chili Nachos$15.00
black bean-sweet potato chili | corn tortilla chips | cashew-cauliflower cheese | sour cream | scallion | cilantro | radish
Black Bean & Sweet Potato Chili, BOWL$9.00
chipotle chile-red wine-tomato broth | smoked paprika crema | scallion | corn tortilla chips
More about Sprig & Vine Pure Vegetarian

