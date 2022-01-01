Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in New Hope

Go
New Hope restaurants
Toast

New Hope restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Sprig & Vine

450 Union Square Drive, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Sprig & Vine
Restaurant banner

 

Holy 'Que Smokehouse

5788 Lower York Rd., Lahaska

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cast Iron PB & Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Holy 'Que Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in New Hope

Buffalo Wings

Short Ribs

Pudding

Sliders

Mac And Cheese

Quiche

Arugula Salad

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Map

More near New Hope to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston