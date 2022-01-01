Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
New Hope
/
New Hope
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
New Hope restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Sprig & Vine
450 Union Square Drive, New Hope
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about Sprig & Vine
Holy 'Que Smokehouse
5788 Lower York Rd., Lahaska
No reviews yet
Cast Iron PB & Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Holy 'Que Smokehouse
Browse other tasty dishes in New Hope
Buffalo Wings
Short Ribs
Pudding
Sliders
Mac And Cheese
Quiche
Arugula Salad
Chocolate Mousse Cake
More near New Hope to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Doylestown
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lambertville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston