Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in New Hope

Go
New Hope restaurants
Toast

New Hope restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Nektar Wine Bar

8 west mechanic st, new hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TG Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Nektar Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Sprig & Vine

450 Union Square Drive, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
peanut butter powder | black cocoa-almond crust | red wine caramel GF
More about Sprig & Vine

Browse other tasty dishes in New Hope

Almond Cake

Quiche

French Toast

Arugula Salad

Sliders

Tacos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Meatloaf

Map

More near New Hope to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Doylestown

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston