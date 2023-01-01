Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in New Hope

Go
New Hope restaurants
Toast

New Hope restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Nektar

8 west mechanic st, new hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TG Pork Tamales$14.00
More about Nektar
Consumer pic

 

Lima Fusion

32 South Main Street, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peruvian Tamales$9.50
Pork or chicken tamale made of mashed corn wrapped in banana leaves. Served with salsa criolla. Gluten Free
More about Lima Fusion

