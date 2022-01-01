Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
New Hope
/
New Hope
/
Tarts
New Hope restaurants that serve tarts
Nektar Wine Bar
8 west mechanic st, new hope
No reviews yet
TG Triple Berry Tart
$9.00
More about Nektar Wine Bar
Sprig & Vine
450 Union Square Drive, New Hope
No reviews yet
Chocolate-Tahini Tart
$9.00
black cocoa shortbread crust | salted tahini caramel | toasted pistachio ice cream
More about Sprig & Vine
Browse other tasty dishes in New Hope
Salmon
Quiche
Buffalo Wings
Almond Cake
Tacos
Sliders
Mac And Cheese
Avocado Toast
More near New Hope to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Doylestown
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Warminster
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Warrington
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lambertville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Langhorne
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1603 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(475 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston