New Hudson restaurants you'll love

New Hudson restaurants
  • New Hudson

New Hudson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try New Hudson restaurants

Pita Way image

 

Pita Way - New Hudson

30428 Milford Rd, New Hudson

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Combos$34.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Mini Combos$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
Becker's Bar & Grill image

 

Becker's Bar & Grill

30751 Milford Road, New Hudson

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
20 oz Soda's$1.99
Choose from popular Pepsi products.
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.99
Deep fried chicken tenders, served with a side of fries and a choice of sauce.
The Becker Burger$11.99
Our hamburger patty, brushed with a light coating of our Becker zip sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, on a brioche bun. Served with a large order of fries.
Banner pic

 

Wing Snob

30438 MILFORD RD, NEW HUDSON

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
30pc Tradtional$43.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
