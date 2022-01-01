New Hudson restaurants you'll love
New Hudson's top cuisines
Must-try New Hudson restaurants
More about Pita Way - New Hudson
Pita Way - New Hudson
30428 Milford Rd, New Hudson
|Popular items
|Mini Combos
|$34.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
|-Quesopita
|$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
|-Mini Combos
|$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
More about Becker's Bar & Grill
Becker's Bar & Grill
30751 Milford Road, New Hudson
|Popular items
|20 oz Soda's
|$1.99
Choose from popular Pepsi products.
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$9.99
Deep fried chicken tenders, served with a side of fries and a choice of sauce.
|The Becker Burger
|$11.99
Our hamburger patty, brushed with a light coating of our Becker zip sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, on a brioche bun. Served with a large order of fries.
More about Wing Snob
Wing Snob
30438 MILFORD RD, NEW HUDSON
|Popular items
|30pc Tradtional
|$43.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
|8pc Boneless Meal Deal
|$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.