Chicken wraps in New Hudson

New Hudson restaurants
New Hudson restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Freshly Fused - 30785 Milford Rd

30785 Milford Rd, New Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA (WRAP ONLY)
Seasoned Chicken, Garlic sauce, Pickles
More about Freshly Fused - 30785 Milford Rd
Becker's Bar & Grill image

 

Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza

30751 Milford Road, New Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap w/fries$13.99
12" Tortilla with grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Comes with a side of fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/fries$13.99
12" Tortilla with grilled chicken breast, bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, homemade ranch and a side of fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap w/fries$13.99
12" Tortilla with breaded chicken topped with buffalo sauce, homemade ranch, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and a side of fries.
More about Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza

