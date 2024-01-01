Greek salad in New Hudson
Gus's Carryout - New Hudson
30804 Lyon Center DrNew Hudson, MI 48165, new hudson
|RG Greek Salad
|$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
|MD Greek Salad
|$29.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 6-8)
|LG Greek Salad
|$32.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 10-15)
Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza
30751 Milford Road, New Hudson
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
Romaine/Iceberg lettuce mix, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, beets, tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, Italian seasoning, choose your dressing on the side.