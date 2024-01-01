Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in New Hudson

Go
New Hudson restaurants
Toast

New Hudson restaurants that serve greek salad

Banner pic

 

Gus's Carryout - New Hudson

30804 Lyon Center DrNew Hudson, MI 48165, new hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RG Greek Salad$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
MD Greek Salad$29.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 6-8)
LG Greek Salad$32.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 10-15)
More about Gus's Carryout - New Hudson
Becker's Bar & Grill image

 

Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza

30751 Milford Road, New Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine/Iceberg lettuce mix, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, beets, tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, Italian seasoning, choose your dressing on the side.
More about Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in New Hudson

Vegetarian Pizza

Lasagna

Tossed Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near New Hudson to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston