Quesadillas in New Hyde Park

New Hyde Park restaurants
New Hyde Park restaurants that serve quesadillas

K Pacho - 1270 Union Turnpike

1270 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$11.95
melted cheese, pico de gallo,sour cream
More about K Pacho - 1270 Union Turnpike
Juice For Life - New Hyde Park

271-11 Union Tpke, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Muy Caliente" Spicy Veggie Quesadillas$17.25
Grilled Spicy Bean Burger, Grilled Eggplant, Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Spicy Salsa on a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap
Melina’s Cheese Quesadillas$14.00
Cheddar Cheese on a Plain Flour Tortilla served with a side of Sour Cream and Salsa
Lite Whole Wheat Quesadillas$7.95
protein choice with cheddar cheese on a whole wheat tortilla with an avocado salad with sour cream, guacamole salsa & salsa
More about Juice For Life - New Hyde Park
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Avo Taco - 2340 Jericho Turnpike

2340 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (3870 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GARDEN GOBBLER QUESADILLA$11.00
roasted mushrooms and peppers, sautéed onions
CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.00
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN QUESADILLA$14.00
Chipotle chicken, jack cheese, caramelized pineapple, sugared bacon, poblano crema, cilantro
More about Avo Taco - 2340 Jericho Turnpike

