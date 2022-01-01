New Kensington restaurants you'll love

New Kensington restaurants
Toast
  • New Kensington

Must-try New Kensington restaurants

botL image

 

botL

1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shotgun Wedding Soup
Celery, onions, carrots, chicken, braised short rib, arugula, & pastina (cup or bowl)
Nu Ken Cuban$12.00
Braised short rib, ham, pickle, creole mustard, house made mojo dipping sauce
Hummus$8.00
Scratch made with grilled chickpeas, olive tapenade, fire roasted tomatoes, served with naan
Restaurant banner

 

Orignal Hot dog shop Shard 1- new ken

929 4th Ave, New Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Villa Ballanca image

 

Villa Ballanca

2740 leechburgh rd, Lower Burrell pa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$14.95
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese, with spaghetti
Spaghetti
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
12 Cut$12.95
16 inch round pizza which is hand-tossed
Banner pic

 

SoCal - PGH

700 5th Avenue, New Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Villa Ballanca Rebuilding

2740 leechburgh rd, Lower Burrell pa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
