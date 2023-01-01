Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in New Kensington

Go
New Kensington restaurants
Toast

New Kensington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

botL

1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Bleu Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Tomato, Candied Bacon, Smoked Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mancini Kaiser
More about botL
Item pic

 

SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue

700 5th Avenue, New Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Double fried Korean style crispy chicken sandwich brushed with honey, ginger, and soy / pickles / Suki sauce / brioche bun
Spicy Korean Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Double fried Korean style crispy chicken brushed with Gochujang, ginger, and soy / pickles / Suki sauce / brioche bun
More about SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in New Kensington

Cake

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Salmon

Baklava

Map

More near New Kensington to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Mars

No reviews yet

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1060 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston