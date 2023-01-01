Chicken sandwiches in New Kensington
New Kensington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about botL
botL
1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington
|Toasted Bleu Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula, Tomato, Candied Bacon, Smoked Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mancini Kaiser
More about SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue
SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue
700 5th Avenue, New Kensington
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Double fried Korean style crispy chicken sandwich brushed with honey, ginger, and soy / pickles / Suki sauce / brioche bun
|Spicy Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Double fried Korean style crispy chicken brushed with Gochujang, ginger, and soy / pickles / Suki sauce / brioche bun