Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in New Kensington

Go
New Kensington restaurants
Toast

New Kensington restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

botL

1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Short Rib Tacos$12.00
Braised Short Rib Tacos
More about botL
Item pic

 

SoCal - PGH

700 5th Avenue, New Kensington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Taco
cold smoked salmon, lemon fennel salad, mango, avocado tomatillo aioli
Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, shaved carrot, red onion, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mixed greens, honey mustard aioli
California BLT Taco
Loaded with smoked bacon, pico, lettuce, guacamole, Mexicali sauce.
More about SoCal - PGH
Map

More near New Kensington to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston