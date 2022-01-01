Tacos in New Kensington
New Kensington restaurants that serve tacos
More about botL
botL
1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington
|Braised Short Rib Tacos
|$12.00
Braised Short Rib Tacos
More about SoCal - PGH
SoCal - PGH
700 5th Avenue, New Kensington
|Smoked Salmon Taco
cold smoked salmon, lemon fennel salad, mango, avocado tomatillo aioli
|Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, shaved carrot, red onion, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mixed greens, honey mustard aioli
|California BLT Taco
Loaded with smoked bacon, pico, lettuce, guacamole, Mexicali sauce.