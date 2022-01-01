New Kent restaurants you'll love
GRILL
The Trojan Grill
11833 Aspengraf Ln, New Kent
|Popular items
|Brauhaus Pretzel
|$9.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with cheese dip and Mississippi comeback sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.00
grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch.
|Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.50
steak, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone and mayo.
The Daily Fix
6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent
|Popular items
|Natalie Lemonade
|$3.50
|Fries
|$2.50
|Iced Coffee