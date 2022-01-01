New Kent restaurants you'll love

New Kent restaurants
New Kent's top cuisines

American
Must-try New Kent restaurants

The Trojan Grill image

GRILL

The Trojan Grill

11833 Aspengraf Ln, New Kent

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brauhaus Pretzel$9.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with cheese dip and Mississippi comeback sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch.
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$9.50
steak, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone and mayo.
More about The Trojan Grill
The Daily Fix image

 

The Daily Fix

6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Natalie Lemonade$3.50
Fries$2.50
Iced Coffee
More about The Daily Fix
Restaurant banner

 

Martha's Kitchen

11861 New Kent Highway, New Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
served with buffalo sauce, pimento cheese, and pickles
Club$9.50
Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
BLT$7.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Martha's Kitchen
