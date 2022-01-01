Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
New Kent
/
New Kent
/
Chicken Salad
New Kent restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Daily Fix
6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent
No reviews yet
*NEW* Chicken Salad
$5.50
More about The Daily Fix
Martha's Kitchen - 11861 New Kent Highway
11861 New Kent Highway, New Kent
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.00
apple, grape, and red onion served on texas toast
More about Martha's Kitchen - 11861 New Kent Highway
Browse other tasty dishes in New Kent
Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Grilled Chicken
More near New Kent to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Henrico
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(244 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(242 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1719 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston