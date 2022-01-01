Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in New Kent

New Kent restaurants
New Kent restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Daily Fix image

 

The Daily Fix

6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*NEW* Chicken Salad$5.50
More about The Daily Fix
Main pic

 

Martha's Kitchen - 11861 New Kent Highway

11861 New Kent Highway, New Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
apple, grape, and red onion served on texas toast
More about Martha's Kitchen - 11861 New Kent Highway

