Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in New Kent

Go
New Kent restaurants
Toast

New Kent restaurants that serve chili

The Trojan Grill image

GRILL

The Trojan Grill

11833 Aspengraf Ln, New Kent

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Chili$5.00
topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions
Cup Chili$3.50
topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions
More about The Trojan Grill
The Daily Fix image

 

The Daily Fix

6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
More about The Daily Fix

Browse other tasty dishes in New Kent

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Cake

Bread Pudding

Salmon

Cheesecake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near New Kent to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston