Chili in
New Kent
/
New Kent
/
Chili
New Kent restaurants that serve chili
GRILL
The Trojan Grill
11833 Aspengraf Ln, New Kent
Avg 4.4
(260 reviews)
Bowl Chili
$5.00
topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions
Cup Chili
$3.50
topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions
More about The Trojan Grill
The Daily Fix
6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$6.50
More about The Daily Fix
