Fried pickles in
New Kent
/
New Kent
/
Fried Pickles
New Kent restaurants that serve fried pickles
Martha's Kitchen - 11861 New Kent Highway
11861 New Kent Highway, New Kent
No reviews yet
Fried Pickled Okra
$9.00
served with spicy tartar
More about Martha's Kitchen - 11861 New Kent Highway
GRILL
The Trojan Grill
11833 Aspengraf Ln, New Kent
Avg 4.4
(260 reviews)
Fried Pickle Chips
$9.00
Served with spicy ranch.
More about The Trojan Grill
