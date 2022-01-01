Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
New Kent
/
New Kent
/
Pudding
New Kent restaurants that serve pudding
GRILL
The Trojan Grill
11833 Aspengraf Ln, New Kent
Avg 4.4
(260 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$5.00
More about The Trojan Grill
The Daily Fix
6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent
No reviews yet
Sweet Bread Pudding *NEW*
$4.00
More about The Daily Fix
