Salmon in New Kent

New Kent restaurants
New Kent restaurants that serve salmon

GRILL

The Trojan Grill

11833 Aspengraf Ln, New Kent

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$15.00
grilled with red skin mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts.
More about The Trojan Grill
Martha's Kitchen

11861 New Kent Highway, New Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$15.00
Grilled Salmon$17.00
More about Martha's Kitchen

