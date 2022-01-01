New Lenox restaurants you'll love

New Lenox restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Lenox

New Lenox's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Must-try New Lenox restaurants

El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Burrito Loco

318 W. Maple Ave., New Lenox

Avg 4.2 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHIPS/SALSA (8oz)$2.99
QUESADILLA CHEESE$2.99
LARGE DRINK$2.50
Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox

Avg 4.6 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brewhouse Wings$10.00
6 wings brined for 24 hours, tossed in your choice of signature sauce
Proud American$15.00
1/2 lb tri blend burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
Bavarian Pretzel Twist$10.00
Oven baked pretzel twist w/ butter, parmesan & beer cheese sauce
Ta Canijo - New Lenox image

 

Ta Canijo - New Lenox

3000 Maple Road, New Lenox

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Con Carne
