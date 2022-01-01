New Lenox restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Burrito Loco
318 W. Maple Ave., New Lenox
|Popular items
|CHIPS/SALSA (8oz)
|$2.99
|QUESADILLA CHEESE
|$2.99
|LARGE DRINK
|$2.50
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox
|Popular items
|Brewhouse Wings
|$10.00
6 wings brined for 24 hours, tossed in your choice of signature sauce
|Proud American
|$15.00
1/2 lb tri blend burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
|Bavarian Pretzel Twist
|$10.00
Oven baked pretzel twist w/ butter, parmesan & beer cheese sauce