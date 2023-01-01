Bread pudding in New Lenox
New Lenox restaurants that serve bread pudding
Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
White chocolate ganache, cranberries, strawberry gelato, seasonal berries
3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway
901 East Lincoln Highway, New Lenox
|- Apple Walnut Bread Pudding -
|$9.00
Our handmade bread pudding with apples, cinnamon and roasted walnuts in our signature bread. Baked and topped with our cinnamon vanilla cream sauce and roasted, caramel glazed walnuts.