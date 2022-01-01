Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
New Lenox
/
New Lenox
/
Burritos
New Lenox restaurants that serve burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Burrito Loco
318 W. Maple Ave., New Lenox
Avg 4.2
(832 reviews)
CHEESECAKE BURRITO
$2.99
More about El Burrito Loco
Ta Canijo - New Lenox
3000 Maple Road, New Lenox
No reviews yet
BURRITO DINNER
$10.00
BURRITO
$9.00
More about Ta Canijo - New Lenox
Browse other tasty dishes in New Lenox
Quesadillas
Tacos
Tamales
Chicken Tenders
Tortas
Cheesecake
Nachos
More near New Lenox to explore
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Orland Park
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Tinley Park
Avg 4.9
(14 restaurants)
Lemont
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Mokena
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Homer Glen
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1330 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston