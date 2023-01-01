Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in New Lenox

New Lenox restaurants
New Lenox restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tom Kelly's Chophouse & Pub

495 DeGroate Rd, New Lenox

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand breaded chicken breast fried and topped with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway

901 East Lincoln Highway, New Lenox

- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich -$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and blue cheese crumbles on a brioche bun. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
