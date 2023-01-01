Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
New Lenox
/
New Lenox
/
Chili
New Lenox restaurants that serve chili
Tom Kelly's Chophouse & Pub
495 DeGroate Rd, New Lenox
No reviews yet
Bowl Chili
$6.00
More about Tom Kelly's Chophouse & Pub
3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway
901 East Lincoln Highway, New Lenox
No reviews yet
- Chili -
$5.50
House-made chili with Certified Angus Beef, kidney beans, stewed tomatoes, onions, garlic and house blend of spices.
More about 3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway
