Chocolate cake in New Lenox

New Lenox restaurants
New Lenox restaurants that serve chocolate cake

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox

Avg 4.6 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Vanilla chantilly, chocolate ganache, fresh raspberries
More about Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway

901 East Lincoln Highway, New Lenox

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Chocolate Lava Cake -$9.00
Chocolate cake with a warm chocolate center, drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
More about 3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway

