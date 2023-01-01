Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in New Lenox

New Lenox restaurants
Toast

New Lenox restaurants that serve pies

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox

Avg 4.6 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Ground lamb filling, mirepoix, whipped potatoes
More about Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Creamery - New Lenox

918 Timber Place, New Lenox

Avg 3.2 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Blaster Pies$15.49
Design a 4-pack of Soft Serve Mini Blaster Pies! (All soft serve pies are made with vanilla soft serve.)
*Must allow at least 24 hours from time order placed.
More about Creamery - New Lenox

