Pies in New Lenox
New Lenox restaurants that serve pies
More about Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox
|Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
Ground lamb filling, mirepoix, whipped potatoes
More about Creamery - New Lenox
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Creamery - New Lenox
918 Timber Place, New Lenox
|Mini Blaster Pies
|$15.49
Design a 4-pack of Soft Serve Mini Blaster Pies! (All soft serve pies are made with vanilla soft serve.)
*Must allow at least 24 hours from time order placed.