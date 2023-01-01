Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in New Lenox

New Lenox restaurants
New Lenox restaurants that serve pudding

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

2101 Callistoga Drive, New Lenox

Avg 4.6 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$10.00
White chocolate ganache, cranberries, strawberry gelato, seasonal berries
More about Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company
3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway

901 East Lincoln Highway, New Lenox

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Apple Walnut Bread Pudding -$9.00
Our handmade bread pudding with apples, cinnamon and roasted walnuts in our signature bread. Baked and topped with our cinnamon vanilla cream sauce and roasted, caramel glazed walnuts.
More about 3 Corners Grill & Tap - New Lenox - 901 East Lincoln Highway

